BJP-led coalition will oust anti-people DMK government in 2026 polls, says L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Sunday exuded confidence that a BJP-led coalition government will be formed in the State in 2026.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the BJP office at Nanganallur here, Murugan asserted that the BJP will forge a grand alliance to oust the “anti-people” DMK regime in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“The BJP will form a formidable alliance to send the DMK government packing in the 2026 Assembly polls. A BJP-led coalition government will be formed in Tamil Nadu in 2026,” he declared.

Lambasting the ruling DMK government, Murugan alleged that law and order had completely broken down in the State.

“Women cannot walk alone on the roads and streets, and the State has become a hub of crime and corruption. The DMK government has failed miserably in maintaining law and order, and it is high time that the people of Tamil Nadu reject this incompetent regime,” he said.

The Union minister also highlighted the NDA government’s initiatives to promote the Tamil language and culture.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken concrete steps to promote Tamil language and culture globally. We have set up Tamil cultural centres and chairs in many countries and universities. Tamil is now being heard at the United Nations because of our efforts. What has the Congress-DMK coalition government done for the Tamil language?” he asked.

On the issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, Murugan assured that diplomatic talks are ongoing to resolve the issue.

“We are holding talks with the Sri Lankan government to find a permanent solution to the Tamil Nadu fishermen issue. We will soon find a way out to resolve this long-pending issue,” he added.

Murugan also emphasised PM Modi government’s efforts to support fishermen, including allocating Rs 40,000 crore for their welfare.

“We have launched several schemes to support fishermen, including the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. We are committed to the welfare of fishermen, and we will continue to work for their betterment,” he added.