BJP leaders pay rich tributes to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State L Murugan, BJP legislative party leader Nainar Nagendran, and BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday paid rich tributes to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, who passed away at the age of 93.

The leaders hailed him as a towering political figure, a staunch nationalist, and a passionate advocate of the Tamil language.

In a social media post, L Murugan expressed sorrow over the demise of Ananthan, who was the father of former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

“Ayya Kumari Ananthan, a literary luminary and dedicated Congressman who worked alongside Perunthalaivar Kamaraj, devoted his life to Tamil society. He was conferred with the Thagaisal Tamizhar award for his immense contributions. My deepest condolences to Tamilisai, her family, and well-wishers,” Murugan said in a social media post.

BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagendran lauded Ananthan as an “eminent nationalist and principled politician” who served as TNCC chief, five-time MLA, and Member of Parliament.

“His loss is a great void in Tamil Nadu's socio-political landscape and in Tamil literary circles,” he said.

BJP state chief K Annamalai remembered Ananthan as a “proud disciple of Kamaraj” who lived a life of simplicity and purpose.

“He tirelessly campaigned for river-linking, palm cultivation, and Tamil pride. His padayatras inspired generations. His passing is a great loss to Tamil Nadu,” Annamalai said in a statement.

Other BJP leaders including R Sarathkumar also extended their deepest sympathies to Tamilisai Soundararajan and her family, praying for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.