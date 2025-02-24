BJP leaders pay rich tributes to Jayalalithaa on her 77th birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Many BJP leaders including Union Minister of State L Murugan, K Annamalai, Nainar Nagendran and Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday paid rich tributes to the late AIADMK leader and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on her 77th birth anniversary.

In a heartfelt message, Union Minister Murugan eulogised Jayalalithaa's unwavering commitment to social welfare, highlighting her pioneering initiatives that transformed the lives of countless Tamil Nadu residents.

"Today, we remember the indomitable spirit and visionary leadership of Selvi J Jayalalithaa, whose tireless efforts to empower the marginalised and underprivileged continue to inspire us. Her legacy as a champion of social justice and education will forever be etched in the annals of Tamil Nadu's history,” he said in a statement.





BJP state president Annamalai also joined the chorus of praise, lauding Jayalalithaa's unyielding nationalism and her unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people.

"On this special day, we honor the memory of a true patriot and a remarkable leader, who left an indelible mark on Tamil Nadu's politics and society. Her selfless service and unshakeable resolve to uplift the lives of the common man will continue to be a beacon of inspiration for generations to come,” he said in a social media post.





Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Governor and senior BJP leader, offered a poignant tribute, recalling Jayalalithaa's exceptional leadership and her unique ability to connect with the masses.

"As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Amma Jayalalithaa, I am reminded of her remarkable strength and resilience, which enabled her to navigate the complexities of politics with ease and finesse. Her compassion, empathy, and generosity of spirit earned her the love and admiration of the people, transcending party lines and ideologies,” she noted.

Nainar Nagendran, BJP legislative party leader, also paid his respects, sharing a photograph of Jayalalithaa and expressing his gratitude for her enduring legacy.