BJP leaders hail conviction, slam DMK’s silence in Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI: The Mahila Court's verdict convicting DMK supporter Gnanasekaran in the Anna University sexual assault case has sparked strong reactions from BJP leaders, who hailed it as a landmark judgment while slamming the ruling DMK's silence.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran described the verdict as "historic, " asserting that it reaffirmed the law's ability to hold powerful perpetrators accountable.

"This ruling proves that political background or financial clout cannot protect those who commit crimes against women. It sends a strong message of hope to all survivors," he said.

Senior leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan welcomed the verdict but criticised the delay in sentencing and the broader handling of sexual assault cases in the state.

"It's tragic that in Tamil Nadu today, we await verdicts in rape cases like exam results. Crimes against women are becoming far too frequent, " she said.

Referring to Gnanasekaran's multiple offences, Tamilisai questioned whether he could have acted alone.

"He's been found guilty in 11 cases, yet no one else has been held responsible. The silence is deafening, " she remarked.

Responding to Gnanasekaran's pleas for leniency, she asked, "What about the pain of the survivor? Don't all mothers feel her anguish?"

Tamilisai further criticised the DMK for its muted response and said BJP's protests were suppressed.

"Women across Tamil Nadu are speaking up. It's time the so-called Dravidian model government answers. We await justice on June 2," she added.

BJP leader K Annamalai echoed the sentiment, urging stringent punishment.

"This conviction must be followed by a severe sentence to deter future crimes," he said.