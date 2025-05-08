BJP leaders congratulate class 12 students, urge others to persevere

CHENNAI: In the wake of the Tamil Nadu class 12 board examination results declared on Thursday, senior BJP leaders extended their heartfelt wishes to successful candidates while encouraging those who fell short not to lose heart.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran commended the hard work of students and expressed optimism for their academic futures.

“As the Class XII board exam results are out, my congratulations to all the students who have passed! My heartfelt wishes for your journey into higher education and continued success in life,” he said in a statement.

Reaching out to students who were unable to clear the exams, he invoked a message of resilience and perseverance.

“Students who did not pass this time should not be disheartened. Remember the wisdom in the scripture that says, ‘Muyarchi Thiruvinaiyakkum.’ Let this be a moment to reflect, regroup, and prepare determinedly for the next attempt. Congratulations, dear students,” he added.

Former BJP state president K Annamalai echoed similar sentiments, saying, “The class 12 board exam results have been released today. I extend my sincere congratulations to all students who have successfully crossed this academic milestone and are moving forward toward higher education.”

Encouraging students who could not clear the exams, Annamalai emphasised the abundance of opportunities in today’s world.

“I pray that those who did not succeed this time do not lose confidence. Prepare with determination for the supplementary examinations scheduled in June and face them with renewed vigour. In this dynamic era, where emerging fields and varied career paths abound, a promising future awaits all learners,” he stated.

“May the Almighty bless every student with the wisdom to choose a field aligned with their passion and the strength to pursue it with excellence,” added Annamalai.