BJP leaders and TVK's Vijay extend May Day greetings, laud contributions of workers

CHENNAI: BJP leaders Nainar Nagendran, K Annamalai and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Thursday marked International Labour Day by extending heartfelt greetings and paying rich tributes to the tireless efforts of workers who form the backbone of the nation’s development.

BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, in a message posted on social media, acknowledged the pivotal role of the labour force in propelling the country’s progress.

“I extend my heartfelt Labour Day greetings to all the hardworking people who are relentlessly contributing to the development of our nation with their dedication and perseverance,” he said.

BJP national general council member and former state president K Annamalai echoed similar sentiments, underlining the importance of dignity, rights, and recognition for the working class.

“On the occasion of Labour Day, which commemorates the sacrifices, rights, and dignity of workers, I extend my greetings to all those whose efforts play a vital role in the country’s growth. May your hard work be rewarded in full, and may your lives be blessed with health, happiness, and prosperity,” he stated.

In addition to his May Day message, Annamalai also took a moment to convey his birthday wishes to Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, who was recently conferred with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Tamil cinema.

“My heartfelt birthday wishes to my brother, Ajith Kumar, who has risen to prominence through hard work, self-confidence, and persistence. His journey stands as a testament to dedication and excellence,” he said.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay also extended warm greetings to the working class.

In a message, he said, “Let us stand resolutely with the workers who, through their tireless efforts, have become symbols of determination and unity, serving as pillars of strength and a beacon of hope for the world. Let us protect their rights and honour their contribution. My heartfelt greetings to every worker on this May Day.”