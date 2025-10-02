BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan condemns the arrest of RSS workers by Chennai Police for conducting Shakha

CHENNAI: BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has condemned the arrest of RSS workers by Chennai Police for conducting Shakha at the Ayyappanthangal Government Higher Secondary School. While speaking to ANI she said that police arrested the RSS workers on the centenary foundation day of RSS on Vijaydashmi Day. She said the workers should be released immediately because it is an auspicious day.

She also said, "Around 50-60 Karyakartas were conducting Pooja in a Ground and suddenly police arrested them. On the other the hand Mafias are freely roaming on roads and murders are happening in Tamil Nadu but Police took action on RSS karyakartas . She said, "DMK government encouraging anti- social and separatist elements in Tamil Nadu.

They should control all these with iron hands. But when there is RSS March immediately police jump it and arrest. As per Police records, 39 RSS members were arrested near Porur, Chennai, after they conducted a Guru Puja and special Shakha training session at the Ayyappanthangal Government Higher Secondary School without prior permission.

The event was organized to mark the RSS centenary and the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyaya. Authorities alleged that the program, held inside government school premises, violated rules as no official clearance had been obtained. Participants were detained and taken in government buses to a nearby community hall.

The Main accusation on the cadets was that, they were in RSS Uniform inside the school campus. BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan also criticized the action, claiming that those involved were peacefully engaged in training and prayer.

She argued that the state government was unfairly targeting RSS members while ignoring more serious crimes. The incident has sparked debate, with supporters calling the arrests unnecessary and authorities defending the move as enforcement of regulations on gatherings in public institutions.