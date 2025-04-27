BJP leader Tamilisai predicts voters will reject DMK alliance in 2026, warns of Cabinet meetings in prison

CHENNAI: Lambasting the ruling DMK government, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has asserted that under its governance, Tamil Nadu had reached a point where cabinet meetings might soon need to be convened in courtrooms or prisons.

She predicted that in the 2026 Assembly elections, the people would decisively reject the DMK-led alliance.

Addressing reporters at Chepauk, Tamilisai said, "Several DMK leaders are facing criminal cases. In such a scenario, it is ironic that they ridicule the AIADMK-BJP alliance as a 'toxic-friendship'. I caution them — the public will turn the DMK alliance into a 'non-searchable alliance' in 2026. With the BJP’s firm governance at the Centre and the AIADMK’s strong administrative legacy, our alliance will emerge victorious."

Criticising DMK Parliamentary Party leader Kanimozhi, Tamilisai remarked, “Before attempting to educate society, the DMK must first learn its own lessons.”

She also condemned divisive narratives around the recent terror attack in Kashmir, insisting that this was a time to stand united behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Those criticising at such a moment are working against national interest. It would be better if they remained silent,” she added.

Commenting on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s booth committee conference in Coimbatore, Tamilisai welcomed TVK president Vijay’s participation but urged him to focus his opposition primarily against the DMK rather than the BJP.

She also advised caution in involving minors in political activities, emphasising the importance of prioritising their education.