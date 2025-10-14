BJP leader Nainar Nagendran slams DMK government in Tambaram rally, uses video campaign

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagendran launched a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government during an election campaign rally in Tambaram on Tuesday (October 14) night.

In an innovative approach to his campaigning, Nagendran incorporated a video presentation that featured clips and purported direct testimonials from residents, highlighting a range of civic and social issues plaguing the district, particularly the suburban areas of Chennai.

The video presentation detailed severe infrastructure deficits, including chronic water scarcity, overflowing sewage, and roads riddled with potholes. Nagendran alleged that due to the faulty implementation of the underground sewerage scheme, sewage was flowing openly through the streets. He also cited the recent incident in Pallavaram, where he claimed three individuals died after consuming water contaminated with sewage, accusing the DMK Minister of covering it up by labelling it as food poisoning.

Shifting focus to law and order, the BJP leader presented a grim picture. He stated, "Tamil Nadu has achieved growth in sexual violence. Crimes against women have increased by 52%, and crimes against children have risen by 19 %." He further alleged a 389% increase in POSCO cases and labelled Chennai the "suicide capital," linking the trend to a rise in drug abuse and a collapse of law and order.

Nagendran also criticized the government's handling of the recent Kallakurichi hooch and Karur tragedies, which claimed 65 and 41 lives, respectively. He questioned the selective response of state leaders, asking, "The legs that did not go to Kallakurichi, why did they go only to Karur?"

Accusing the DMK of running an "anti-people" government steeped in corruption and bribery, he claimed that price rise has made it impossible for common people to afford essential goods. He also alleged discrimination in granting permissions for public meetings, favouring the ruling party.

In a final appeal to voters, Nagendran called for the defeat of the DMK's "Dravidian Model" government. He urged for a united effort to ensure the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates across all constituencies in Chengalpattu, stating that only a government working in harmony with the Centre, as during the MGR and Edappadi K. Palaniswami eras, could ensure Tamil Nadu's progress. He concluded by calling upon the public to take a vow to oust the DMK government, which he accused of promoting a culture of alcohol and drugs.