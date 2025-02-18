BJP leader Annamalai demands TN govt to immediately release final list for SI recruitment

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday urged the State government to expedite the release of the final list of candidates who have successfully cleared the recruitment examination for Sub-Inspector of police.

Annamalai trained his guns on the DMK government, accusing it of deliberate delay and lack of transparency in the recruitment process.

He pointed out that the initial list had provided comprehensive details, including the written test scores, interview scores, special scores for departmental candidates, date of birth, and social category.

"In contrast, the revised list merely mentioned the registration numbers of the selected candidates, without providing any explanation for the removal of the 41 candidates.

The Madras High Court, in its order on October 28, 2024, had directed the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) to publish the final list with comprehensive details, including the name, date of birth, marks, and social category of the selected candidates.

Despite the court's directive, the final list remains unpublished," he said in a statement.

"The DMK government's reluctance to release the final list with comprehensive details is a clear indication of its intention to undermine the aspirations of the youth who have worked tirelessly to join the police force," Annamalai charged.

"We demand that the government expedite the release of the final list and issue orders to the selected candidates without further delay," he added.