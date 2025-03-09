BJP lashes out at Minister Sekarbabu for ‘unwarranted’ attacks on Annamalai

CHENNAI: Condemning the State Minister for HR&CE, P K Sekarbabu, for his recent remarks against BJP state president K Annamalai, the saffron party on Sunday accused Sekarbabu of indulging in "unwarranted" and "unbecoming" criticism of Annamalai, and demanded that he desist from making such comments.

In a statement, BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad said that Sekarbabu's continuous diatribe against Annamalai was "unfortunate" and "unacceptable".

“Sekarbabu was resorting to "second-rate drama politics" to remain relevant in the DMK government, and that his comments were a clear indication of his "insecurity" and "frustration",” he alleged.

The BJP spokesperson also accused Sekarbabu of lacking the credentials to be a model minister, citing his failure to eliminate administrative irregularities and corruption in the HR&CE department.

“Sekarbabu's tenure as minister had been marked by "inefficiency" and "ineptitude", and that he had failed to deliver on his promises to the people of Tamil Nadu,” Prasad claimed.

He also trained his guns on the DMK government, accusing it of having an "anti-people" attitude that was responsible for the rampant corruption, communalism, separatism, religiousism, and extremism in the state.

He warned Sekarbabu to focus on addressing the shortcomings of the DMK government instead of making "vile" and "personal" attacks on Annamalai.

Prasad also raised questions about Sekarbabu's own integrity, alleging that he had been involved in "illegal activities" in North Chennai and that he was facing several "serious" charges.

He demanded that Sekarbabu come clean on these allegations and explain why he was still holding on to his ministerial post despite being "tainted" by corruption.

In a clear warning to Sekarbabu, the BJP leader said that the saffron party would soon expose his "misdeeds" and take legal action against him for his "defamatory" remarks against Annamalai.

Prasad also challenged Sekarbabu to explain why the DMK government's public welfare schemes had failed to gain traction in the Kolathur Assembly constituency, which is represented by Chief Minister M K Stalin.