BJP & its revolving door allies will bite dust: CM Stalin

Addressing a meeting of DMK Youth Wing cadres in Virudhunagar, Stalin said the NDA deserved the same “zero” it had given Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget. “The Union Budget gave nothing to Tamil Nadu. The people will return that zero to the NDA in the election,” he said.

Mocking the NDA’s internal churn, Stalin said several former allies had left the alliance in the last election, while others had joined for opportunistic reasons. “The NDA is not about people’s welfare. It is only about survival,” he said, predicting a massive victory for the DMK-led alliance and a decisive defeat for the NDA.