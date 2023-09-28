BJP is in touch with us for the last one month : OPS

CHENNAI: Few days after the AIADMK led by leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami walked out of the NDA alliance, former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said that the BJP leadership was in touch with him for the past one month discussing the current political situation in the state.

"They (BJP) were in touch with us for the last one month, discussing the political situation in the State and we have not decided on the alliance matters", OPS told a press conference.

Comments from OPS assumes political significance as AIADMK under EPS had shown the door for the TN BJP unit and has been reiterating that the Dravidian major will not forge an allinace with BJP here after.

To a question whether OPS faction would join BJP for the general elections, Panneerselvam said "We have not yet decided to have an alliance with BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls."

Pointing out that the alliance factor would arise only when the election dates were announced, Panneerselvam said "We have also prepared to face the elections alone".

Panneerselvam also recalled that during the Erode by-election, BJP state president Annamalai was keen to make the AIADMK to win by meeting him and AMMK president TTV Dhinakaran for withdrawing their respective factions to contest the polls. "We all accepted it", he said.

Claiming that his faction would continue to move the court to secure the "two leaves" symbol of AIADMK, he said "we will get the symbol and win the elections".

Panneerselvam also said that the AIADMK loyalists and cadres were with his faction and only party functionaries were with Palaniswami. "The AIADMK votes will not split and it will come to us as they support continously", he said.

Meanwhile, OPS political advisor and former minister Panruti S. Ramachandran, said "the split between AIADMK and BJP was not about the comments made by K Annamalai with regard to late CN Annadurai. It is because of the chief minister candidate of the state between the parties".

Former minister R Vaithilingam, who is also joint coordinator of OPS faction, said that soon AIADMK will be united without Palaniswami.