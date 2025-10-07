BJP intensifies outreach to Vijay

CHENNAI: Even as the TVK and its embattled leader actor Vijay are struggling to come out of the aftermath of the stampede at his rally in Karur over a week ago, the BJP high command deputed its trusted envoy, a Union Minister, to hold parleys with the actor in person on Sunday. However, it could not happen, allegedly because of the tight ring that the State Intelligence wing threw around the leaders, and had to settle for a telephone call, sources said.

Highly placed sources in the BJP told DT Next that Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, a trusted aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu’s election co-in-charge, tried to hold a personal meeting with Vijay during his visit to Chennai on Sunday. However, the meeting was called off at the last minute due to tight surveillance by the state intelligence wing.

“Mohol, who arrived in Chennai on Sunday, stayed at the Port Trust Guest House instead of a star hotel to maintain a low profile. He was tasked with meeting Vijay, but owing to intense monitoring by the State police intelligence wing, he dropped the plan at the last moment and instead held a telephonic conversation with the actor,” a top source said.

The development follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s phone conversation with Vijay last week, shortly after the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives. Sources described these interactions as part of the BJP’s carefully calibrated strategy to engage with influential political leaders in Tamil Nadu’s evolving electoral landscape.

A senior BJP leader who is privy to the discussions said, “Nothing has been officially communicated to the State unit. However, the election in-charge and co-in-charge are executing the directives and strategic roadmap laid down by the high command, including Amit Shah. Their efforts are focused on persuading Vijay to align with the emerging BJP-AIADMK alliance, which is still in the process of being formalised.”

Meanwhile, keen to avoid any confrontations with the regime that may worsen the situation for his fledgling outfit, Vijay personally reached out to all district secretaries, instructing them to exercise restraint and avoid any form of agitation against the State government.

According to party sources, Vijay strictly directed district secretaries not to organise protests, issue statements, or stick posters criticising the government or the judiciary in connection with recent developments. Instead, the cadre should remain calm, act responsibly, and await further instructions from the party's leadership, he has told them, said sources.