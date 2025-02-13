‘BJP govt makes mockery of Parl democracy by deleting dissent notes in JPC report on Wakf Bill’

CHENNAI: General Secretary of VCK and MP D Ravikumar on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government for deleting several sections of dissent notes from opposition parties in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Wakf Bill. He described the act as a "mockery of parliamentary democracy" and "shameful" act.

Sharing photos of the pages from the JPC's report on the controversial Wakf Bill on his social media, Ravikumar pointed out that the parliamentary committee was formed to discuss the Bill. He noted that several sections of the dissent notes submitted by DMK members A Raja and M M Abdullah had been deleted by the committee's chairperson.

In addition, two pages of the dissent notes submitted by Congress member Gaurav Gogoi were removed, and 10 out of the 15 points submitted by Trinamool Congress MP were deleted. "This is a shameful act. The BJP government is making a mockery of parliamentary democracy," Ravikumar said in his post.