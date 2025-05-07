BJP functionary killed in Thanjavur; husband, stepson held

TIRUCHY: A BJP woman functionary was brutally murdered in Thanjavur over a property dispute and the police arrested her second husband, his son, and two others on Tuesday.

Balan (45), State BJP Secretary (Economic Cell), a resident of Udayasuryapuram near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur married Raji in 2004 and the couple has a son, Kapilan (19), and a daughter.

In such a backdrop, Balan married M Saranya (38), a widow from Sarkarthoppu near Pattukkottai in 2022 and abandoned his first wife and children in Madurai, settling with Saranya and her sons.

Balan secured a key post in the BJP women's wing. Saranya was very active in the party and she was involved in hurling slippers onto the vehicle of the minister PTR Palanivel in Madurai and a case is under investigation.

On Monday, at around 10 pm, Balan and Saranya’s sons returned home after closing his shop and Saranya went out to buy milk. While she was returning, an unidentified gang attacked her with lethal weapons and they severed her head before escaping from the spot.

On information, SP R Rajaram visited the spot and conducted an inquiry while Vattathikkottai police registered a case and were searching for the gang.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Balan and Raji’s son Kapilan (19), his friend Guhan (24), and Parthiban (34) attempted to surrender before the Madurai Judicial Magistrate Court. However, the Magistrate ordered them to surrender before Madurai Anna Nagar police. Subsequently, they surrendered and they were handed over to Vattathikottai police who took the custody of the trio.

The police who conducted the investigation found that Balan had purchased land worth Rs 43 lakh and registered it in the name of his son Kapilan and Saranya who came to know about it, was at odds with Kapilan. In a twist in the episode, Balan lodged his son Kapilan, and his friend Guhan in the house of Parthiban, a long-term friend, and conspired to kill Saranya.

As planned by Kabilan, the trio brutally killed Saranya. Later, the police arrested Balan, Kapilan, Guhan, and Parthiban. Further investigations are on.