BJP flays DMK govt over custodial death, seeks answers from CM Stalin

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Monday launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government over the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district, demanding accountability from Chief Minister MK Stalin.

In a statement, Nainar Nagendran said, “I speak today not as BJP’s state president or opposition leader, but on behalf of a grieving mother who lost her son.”

He posed a series of pointed questions to Stalin, whom he dubbed the “Police Minister,” over the suspicious circumstances surrounding Ajith Kumar’s death.

“Why was Ajith Kumar not produced before a magistrate within 24 hours of arrest? Why was he taken to a temple under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department for interrogation?” he asked.

Citing allegations from the victim’s brother, Nainar Nagendran claimed Ajith Kumar was brutally assaulted at multiple locations, including behind a temple office, and was later forced to consume water laced with chili powder.

“Why was he left unconscious inside a police tempo van for four hours instead of being taken to a hospital immediately?” he questioned.

The BJP legislative leader also raised concerns about alleged political interference, suggesting a person linked to the Secretariat may have pressured the district police to target Ajith Kumar.

“Why was the body taken to a private hospital in Madurai after government hospitals refused to conduct an examination?” he asked.

Nagendran further questioned the suspension of six police personnel without a murder charge being filed.

“If this isn’t custodial murder, what is?” he said, demanding immediate arrests and accountability.

He concluded by urging the Chief Minister to break his silence.

“Over 24 custodial deaths have occurred under the DMK regime. Is the CM willing to take moral responsibility, or will he continue to remain a mute spectator?” he questioned.