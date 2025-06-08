BJP, DMK clash over minister Mano Thangaraj’s remarks on PM Modi

CHENNAI: A political row has erupted between the BJP and DMK over Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj's remarks criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bakrid greetings, with rival parties trading sharp barbs on Sunday.

BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan condemned the minister's comments as "derogatory" and "divisive."

She questioned whether Mano Thangaraj, a Christian, was attempting to stoke religious tensions and demanded his immediate dismissal.

"Prime Minister Modi, a proud Hindu, respects all faiths and greets people across religious communities during festivals," Vanathi said. "He visited a church on Easter and paid tribute at Ajmer Dargah. BJP opposes terrorism and forced conversions, not any religion," she clarified.

The BJP MLA accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of selective secularism. "He greets all festivals except Hindu ones. Why such hatred towards Hinduism?" she asked.

Referring to Mano Thangaraj's criticism of Modi's Bakrid wishes — which he called a "fake disguise" — Vanathi said, "His comments are not only in poor taste but also potentially inciteful. This is not the first time he has mocked the PM. In the past, he had ridiculed Modi's reverence for Tamil culture during the inauguration of the new Parliament. Thangaraj's continued vilification of the Prime Minister reflects deep-rooted bias. He must apologise, and CM Stalin must sack him."

In a sharp rebuttal, Minister Mano Thangaraj hit back, questioning Vanathi Srinivasan's "blind loyalty" to the Prime Minister.

"Where was this outrage when PM Modi and other BJP leaders insulted Tamil identity and targeted Muslims during the election campaign?" he asked.

The Milk and Dairy Development Minister cited instances of BJP leaders allegedly belittling Tamil heritage, from comments on Tiruvalluvar to Sanskrit supremacy, and questioned their silence over these "affronts."

"The real issue is not my remarks, but your selective outrage when the truth is spoken."