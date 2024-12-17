BJP district chief warns of protest if Eral bridge in Thoothukudi is not repaired soon

CHENNAI: BJP Tenkasi district chief Chithrangathan on Tuesday warned that the party along with members of public would stage a protest if the Eral bridge, that was damaged in the recent rains, is not repaired within 30 days.

The Eral high-level bridge in Tenkasi district has been closed for nearly a year due to damage caused by heavy rains in December last year. Despite assurances from local MP Kanimozhi, the repair work was delayed, forcing commuters to rely on the lower-level bridge.

However, the lower-level bridge was also damaged recently due to heavy rains over the past two weeks, causing traffic disruption for over four days. BJP district chief Chithrangathan inspected the damaged bridge on Tuesday and expressed concern over the delay in repair work.

The BJP functionary alleged that while people voted for MP Kanimozhi hoping for infrastructure development in the district, in reality she was being ignored by the state government, which was in turn affecting the constituency. He also warned that if the repair work was not completed within a month, the BJP would join hands with the traders and the public and stage a protest.

The closure of the bridge has caused a lot of inconvenience to the public, especially traders in the region, who have demanded the district administration to restore connectivity to the area immediately.