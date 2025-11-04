BJP demands answers from Stalin over Coimbatore horror

CHENNAI: Condemning the brutal gang rape of a college student in Coimbatore, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday said the incident exposed the DMK government’s inability to maintain law and order and protect women’s safety in Tamil Nadu.

“Answer us, iron-hearted Chief Minister!” Nainar said in a statement, condemning what he called the law and order collapse in Tamil Nadu. He noted that reports suggested police had shot and apprehended suspects involved in the horrific gang rape of a young college student near Coimbatore.

“How did the accused dare to commit such a heinous act near an international airport in a major city? What gave them the confidence that they could commit the crime and still escape punishment?” he asked. Nainar further alleged that such audacity could stem from the government’s earlier attempts to shield offenders, referring to the Anna University sexual assault case.

He also pointed out that an illegal liquor outlet was operating near the crime scene. “If such unlawful activity had been allowed to flourish unchecked for so long, who is responsible?” he asked, accusing the DMK government of administrative failure.

“By detaining and shooting the culprits now, can the government bring back the young woman’s life or erase the fear that has gripped the people?” Nainar asked, urging the Chief Minister to guarantee that such barbaric incidents would never recur in Tamil Nadu.