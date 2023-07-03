BJP councillor questions DMK MLA’s name missing on OHTs

TIRUPATTUR: A BJP councillor batting for the local DMK MLA was like a whiff of fresh air in the present, murky state politics. Natrampalli town panchayat’s ward 14 councillor L Gurusave took to social media to demand action against the contractor who built 10 overhead tanks (OHTs) at various locations but failed to include Jolorpet DMK MLA K Devaraji’s name on the tanks.

Talking to DT Next, he said, “The contractor has painted the names of former AIADMK minister KC Veeramani, my name, the local body’s executive officer S Nanda Kumar and the name of the local body president Sasikala Suriyakumar, but totally ignored the name of the local MLA K Devaraji.” Elaborating, he said, “I would have understood it if the MLA’s name was not included on one or two OHTs, but when his name was not included in all the 10 OHTs it shows that the move was wanton and hence somebody has to take responsibility.”

Taking to social media, he condemned this act and demanded that the contractor, SK Construction be black listed and that the local body’s EO be suspended. When asked about speaking up for a person who belonged to a rival party, he said, “That is at the state level. Here, he is my MLA and hence propriety demands that the tradition of his name being included in official works in the constituency carry his name.” When the issue went viral, it resulted in the local body officials going into damage control mode.

However, MLA Devaraji stated that the issue could be settled after PWD Minister EV Velu’s visit to the area on Saturday. Even after the Minister’s visit, no action has been taken so far.