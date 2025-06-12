BJP confident of NDA rule, but former minister Rajenthra Bhalaji contradicts

MADURAI: The BJP-led NDA will achieve victory in the 2026 polls in Tamil Nadu and rule in coalition with other parties, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran said on Wednesday endorsing senior Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s point of view.

When Shah spoke to the BJP cadre at a rally in Madurai on June 8, he said the BJP-AIADMK combine would achieve massive victory in the upcoming Assembly polls and form a coalition rule. But contradicting Shah’s insistence, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, former AIADMK Minister during his address to the party cadre in Sivakasi on Tuesday reiterated his view that there’s no possibility of coalition rule in Tamil Nadu, but was confident that the AIADMK would come back to power under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami.

While there were speculations that some BJP leaders were in talks with the allies of the DMK to forge a fresh alliance, Nainar replied saying it is true.

While responding to a query on whether the alliance talks were taking place as claimed by the BJP leaders, M Appavu, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, told reporters in Tirunelveli that first let us see if the AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami remains in the uneasy NDA till the last.

Palaniswami has already taken a wise decision and let us ‘wait and see’.