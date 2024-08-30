BJP committed to forming govt in TN in 2026: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said that the TN BJP leaders are committed and thier intention is to form the government in 2026.

Talking to reporters after paying tributes to late Tamil Maanila Congress (M) leader GK Moopanar at his memorial here, Tamilisai said although the BJP is in power at the Centre, our (all leaders of TN BJP) intention is to form the government in Tamil Nadu in 2026.

Responding to chief minister MK Stalin's United States visit, Tamilisai said all the companies Stalin signed today already exist in Tamil Nadu and wondered why Stalin left for the US.

"It was PM Modi who laid the foundation stone for attracting foreign investments. He is the one who went to all the countries and created an environment for MNCs to invest in India. Many foreign companies are investing in India because of Modi. They see Modi as a strong person, who rules India, " she said.

"All the companies with whom Stalin signed an MoU today already exist in TN. Stalin, have you gone on tour by cheating all the Tamils? Stalin must clarify whether the US trip is for investment or a tour, " added Tamilisai.

The former BJP president also took a dig at the ruling DMK government for not accepting NEP.

"The ruling DMK is opposing the National Education Policy-2020 for political gains. NEP is needed for our students to get prior recognition. The state government must implement the NEP to get funds, " she opined.

Further, Tamilisai commended actor Vijay for his decision to get blessings from Shirdi Sai Baba.

Earlier on the day, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay left for Shirdi from Chennai in a private get to offer prayers at the Sai Baba temple, ahead of the GOAT movie release and his first state conference, scheduled for September 23 in Vikravandi.