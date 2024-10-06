BJP claiming credit for CMRL phase II not wrong, says Tamilisai

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: How come the Centre released funds for CMRL phase II after BJP state unit president Annamalai's letter to the PM, while not immediately responding to DMK’s demands in the past? Is this an attempt by the BJP to claim credit?

A: If it is perfectly fine for DMK to ask for funds on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, why can’t the BJP? Getting approval for the CMRL Phase II project was one of my election promises during the last Lok Sabha election campaign.

Based on Annamalai’s letter to the Centre to share funds for the CMRL project, the Union Cabinet has approved it. BJP has a stake in the development of Tamil Nadu. It could be Thoothukudi port development or Vande Bharat trains, we always have Tamil Nadu in mind. On the contrary, DMK is afraid of BJP's growth and is trying to create an illusion that we are against TN and its development.

Q: The principal opposition AIADMK is alleging a secret pact between DMK and BJP.

A: This is bad politics. DMK did it then, and AIADMK is doing it now. DMK once ridiculed AIADMK as the BJP’s slave. Today, DMK is subservient to Congress and VCK. BJP is under no pressure to make secret alliances.

Q: Is the SC observation on the Tirupati laddu row that religious matters, especially involving gods, should be kept away from politics, a setback for the BJP-TDP coalition in Andhra?

A: Law is different, sentiments are different. Tirupati laddu is a sensitive issue. The devotees expect that the offering of the temple always remains holy. People like Pawan Kalyan reflect the sentiments of the people. Courts can express certain observations. But, emotional remarks cannot be made. Andhra Pradesh itself is in turmoil. The allegations made in the Tirupati laddu issue need to be addressed. The former Andhra regime under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had been discriminative against many temples including the renowned Venkateswara shrine.

Q: BJP has been long demanding removing of state control over temples (HR&CE in Tamil Nadu). TN government has countered that private ownership would only lead to the usurping of temple land and asserts claiming that 2,000 acres of Chidambaram Thillai Nataraja Temple, under the Dikshithars, have been sold off.

A: On the contrary, tens of thousands of acres of temple lands have been encroached upon by the DMK men. None of the charges levelled against the Dikshithars have been proven. However it is not known whether the temple jewels under government control are safe. Ancient temple jewellery is a sentimental item for devotees. They lose their ethos when melted down into gold. How can devotees trust the administration of non-believers?

Q: There are complaints over ‘fake’ BJP membership cards.

A: In the online membership drive, there is no scope for falsities.

Q: But there is a reported slide in the membership drive.

A: There isn’t any slide. Due to technical reasons, the membership process is delayed.

Q: State Law Minister Reghupathy says Raj Bhavan has been turned into Kamalalayam (TN BJP headquarters).

A: I would say the DMK government is trying to convert all the temples into Arivalayam (DMK headquarters). Governor Ravi is speaking the truth that Tamil Nadu's education standard is declining and violence against Dalits is increasing. It is not right to try to paint it politically.

Q: There are allegations you spent Rs 3 crore on your account when you were the Lt Governor of Puducherry.

A: That is a blatant lie. I did not incur any expenses for personal purposes. They are twisting office expenses as if it was my personal expenses. I halved the Raj Nivas’s budgetary expenses during my tenure as governor. I was very transparent and perhaps the only governor who did not spend government money for personal purposes.

Q: Vijay claims his newly launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is different from other ‘ordinary’ parties.

A: Terming other parties ordinary is unacceptable. I would say Vijay is deceiving the marginalised people who trust him. Vijay's politics is cinematic. His conference can be a crowd-puller. People throng to see an actor. But that’s not a surety for the party’s success.

Q: Who do you think will be adversely affected by Vijay's political entry?

A: Vijay's politics is a ‘kutty’ Dravidian Model. It will hit on the Dravidian model (not us). That is why, in a hurry, they (DMK) have appointed another actor as Deputy CM (referring to Udhayanidhi Stalin).

Q: What will be the BJP's strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections?

A: Newcomers, including Vijay, won’t have any impact on BJP's prospects. BJP is in the 2nd place in 80 Assembly constituencies. We are stronger than TNCC. Our vote share has increased. The time has come for Tamil Nadu to come on the side of nationalism.

Q: Is there a possibility of an AIADMK-BJP alliance revival?

A: There is still time for that. Our current focus is on strengthening our party structure. Our high command will decide on the alliance. But there is definitely no alliance with DMK.

Q: There are talks that you are dissatisfied with the party.

A: I have no dissatisfaction with the party. I work without any expectations. But I am particular that no one should malign my re-entry. I will breathe my last only after anointing the BJP to power in Tamil Nadu.

Q: Have differences with the state president Annamalai resolved?

A: I have never had any disagreement with Annamalai. We are working with a similar goal.

Q: Will Annamalai be appointed as state unit president again?

A: The membership drive process is going on now. He (Annamalai) is doing a great job. Our high command will take a call on who will be the next president.