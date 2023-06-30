BJP chief: Don’t interfere in Natarajar temple rules

CHENNAI: In a stern warning, BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday said that the ruling DMK, which is spreading atheism will face consequences if it interferes further in the management of Thillai Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram.



“The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department has been continuously working to destroy the worship practices of Chidambaram Thillai Natarajar Temple, which is more than a thousand years old. The Supreme Court made it clear that the Tamil Nadu government has no authority over the temples managed by the Denominated community (Dikshithars). From the day the DMK came to power in 2021, Chidambaram temple has been continuously put into administrative hiatus and all efforts are being made to take over the temple by the HR&CE Department,” he said in a statement.



Pointing out to various incidents that damages the government, the saffron party leader said that the incompetent DMK should stop creating new problems in the temples to cover up the woes of the regime.



“The activities of the incompetent DMK are not only against the Hindu religion, but also against the Constitution of India, Supreme Court and the Madras High Court’s rulings. Without belief in any sacred tenet of Hinduism and being a home for a crowd that defames Hindu Gods and Goddess, the DMK, which spreads atheism will face consequences if it interferes further in the management of Chidambaram Thillai Natarajar Temple,” warned Annamalai.

