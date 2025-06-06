BJP charges TN govt with administrative inefficiency

CHENNAI: Slamming the ruling DMK government, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday accused it of administrative inefficiency and failure to retain crucial investments.

In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said, "The DMK government, obsessed with revenue from Tasmac at the cost of public welfare, has repeatedly failed to provide the infrastructure required by multinational companies, thereby diverting investments worth thousands of crores and countless job opportunities to other states."

He cited the recent shift of approximately Rs 3,700 crore worth of investments from Foxconn and HCL to Uttar Pradesh as evidence of the state's declining investor confidence.

"It's a reflection of this regime's inability to support high-value projects, " he remarked.

Nainar also criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin's foreign visits aimed at attracting investments.

"Instead of securing the investments that Tamil Nadu naturally attracts, the Chief Minister squanders public funds on overseas trips that yield little. The much-hyped investment promises over the past four years have remained mere words, " he said.

Highlighting DMK's 2021 poll promise to create 50 lakh jobs in five years, Nainar demanded a white paper on employment generation.

"The youth of Tamil Nadu deserve better. This government, mired in corruption and devoid of vision, has betrayed their aspirations, " he said, adding that such a "corrupt and incompetent regime will come to an end in 2026."