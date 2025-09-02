BJP brass to meet TN leaders on September 3

CHENNAI: With the BJP–AIADMK alliance struggling to expand its base and erstwhile partners like the PMK, DMDK, AMMK and O Panneerselvam keeping their cards close to their chest, the BJP high command has convened a crucial strategy session in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 3) to address alliance uncertainties and simmering factionalism within the Tamil Nadu unit.

According to party insiders, ten senior leaders from Tamil Nadu have been summoned to the capital for the deliberations. “This will be a decisive session where the high command will caution state leaders against infighting and urge them to act in unison,” a senior leader told DT Next, pointing to the continuing strains between Annamalai and sections of the state leadership.

Party sources said discussions will centre on finalising seat-sharing contours with allies, identifying winnable constituencies, and appointing constituency-level coordinators.