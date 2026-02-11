BJP blows poll bugle with management committee led by Pon Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: The BJP on Wednesday constituted its Assembly Election Management Committee under the leadership of state president Nainar Nagenthran, signalling the party's formal launch of preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran said the committee had been constituted to ensure that the party's election work is coordinated and executed effectively.
According to the announcement, national executive committee member Pon Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the committee's convenor. The co-convenors are state treasurer SR Sekhar, state vice-president RN Jayaprakash, state vice-president Ma Venkatesan, state general secretary (OBC wing) Mala Selvakumar, and SR Ramapriyan, party functionary.
"To face the forthcoming 2026 Assembly election in a focused manner and to ensure that the National Democratic Alliance secures a decisive victory and forms the government in Tamil Nadu, leaders and cadres of the BJP are fully engaged in field work," he said.
He added that the management committee, under his leadership, would guide the party's election efforts just as in past elections.