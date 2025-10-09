BJP backs Dhanush’s Idli Kadai, seeks tax exemption despite link to CM’s family

CHENNAI: In a rare gesture cutting across political lines, the Tamil Nadu BJP unit on Thursday extended its support to actor Dhanush’s latest film Idli Kadai, urging the State government to grant it tax exemption and make it accessible to students in rural and government schools.

BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad, in a statement, said Idli Kadai, produced by Dawn Pictures, a company reportedly owned by the Chief Minister’s family, should be appreciated for its strong social and cultural message, regardless of its production house’s political links.

Prasad described the film as a “wholesome and value-oriented work” that promotes non-violence, humanity, and traditional Tamil ethics, standing in contrast to the violence and obscenity prevalent in modern cinema. He said Idli Kadai upholds the dignity of labour, rural self-reliance, and family unity, making it a must-watch for students and families alike.

“The government must not show bias in granting tax exemptions to meaningful Tamil films. Idli Kadaideserves recognition and support purely on its artistic and moral merit,” Prasad said, adding that political affiliations should not determine the government’s support for socially responsible cinema.