BJP attempting to impose its principles through UCC: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Reiterating his opposition to the Uniform Civil Code, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that through the Uniform Civil Code, the ruling BJP is attempting to impose its principles and exact revenge on people opposing its government.



Speaking at the marriage in the city, Stalin referred to the announcement pertaining to UCC and said, "The country already has separate civil and criminal laws. But the ruling BJP is attempting to scrap the laws and replace them with the Uniform Civil Code with the intention to impose its ideology and exact revenge on those opposing its government and cause misery to the people."



Remarking that the union government was already exploiting central agencies like CBI, IT and Enforcement Directorate to intimidate politicians and its detractors, the CM sarcastically said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was thinking of the DMK even during his visit to Madhya Pradesh. Stalin takes a swipe at the PM in the backdrop of the latter flagging dynastic politics in one of his rallies a few days ago.



Speaking at a rally in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, the PM said that the vote that the people cast for the DMK would only benefit the family of M Karunanidhi.



India needs a Dravidian model govt

Stating that the whole country needs a government like the Dravidian model government in Tamil Nadu which has been continuously fulfilling its poll promises, Stalin said that the BJP led union government has so far not fulfilled the promises it made during the previous election. "On the contrary, the anti-people BJP regime is imposing Sanathana Dharma on the people and running a fascist government, " he added.

