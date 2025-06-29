BJP assures safe return of 49 TN fishermen stranded in Iran

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Sunday expressed strong optimism over the safe return of 49 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who are currently stranded in Iran amid heightened tensions in the region.

In a statement, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit said, “Following the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, Nainar Nagendran has taken immediate steps by writing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting urgent intervention to ensure the safe repatriation of 49 fishermen stranded in Bandar-e-Chiruiyeh and Kish Island in Iran. The letter included the passport details of all affected individuals.”

“Even though a temporary ceasefire has been declared between the two nations, the atmosphere in Iran remains volatile,” the statement added.

“Concerned families of the stranded fishermen reached out to the BJP state leadership, appealing for swift action to bring their loved ones back home,” it said.

The Tamil Nadu BJP credited its proactive communication with senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the ongoing efforts.

“We are in constant contact with MEA officials, and as a result of our continued follow-up, we are confident that all 49 fishermen will be brought back safely,” said Nainar Nagendran.

He also directed BJP functionaries in neighbouring coastal districts and his office staff to remain vigilant and closely monitor the evolving situation.

The party reassured the affected families that every possible measure is being taken to ensure the safe and timely return of the fishermen.