BJP, AIADMK have committed injustices that must be exposed: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday chaired a virtual meeting of party district secretaries to discuss the ongoing ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu – membership drive’.

According to Thanthi TV, Stalin in the meeting, emphasised the need to expose the injustices committed by BJP and AIADMK.

Addressing party men, Stalin expressed gratitude to all DMK members involved in the campaign and set a target of enrolling 2.5 crore people as party members over the next 30 days. He urged workers to take the message of BJP and AIADMK’s injustices to every household across the state.

The CM also issued a stern warning regarding the ongoing booth-level membership drives.

“If the enrollment work at polling booths is not carried out properly, orders will be given to conduct it again,” he said.