BJP-AIADMK alliance intact, says TN BJP chief Nainar Nagendran

CHENNAI: Asserting the strength of the BJP-AIADMK alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Wednesday declared that no external pressure or political manoeuvring could destabilise the alliance.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' event held at Kamalalayam here, Nainar Nagendran said, "The BJP-AIADMK alliance has been finalised and remains strong. No attempt to break it will succeed. Our national president, JP Nadda, reiterated just yesterday that the alliance will form the government."

Referring to the crowd at the Lord Muruga Devotees' Conference in Madurai, he remarked, "Just look at the turnout. That alone reflects our strength and public support."

He criticised the DMK government for failing to fulfil its poll promises.

"Will Chief Minister Stalin ever reduce the price of LPG cylinders? It's been four years since he promised to cut fuel prices. Diesel was slightly reduced, but petrol prices remain untouched," he said.

On the controversy over a video at the Lord Muruga Devotees' conference allegedly insulting Dravidian stalwarts Periyar and Annadurai, and the AIADMK's reaction, Nagenthran distanced the BJP by stating that the event was organised by the Hindu Munnani.

"Ask the Chief Minister the same questions you ask me," he retorted.

Commenting on DMK MP A Raja's remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he questioned Stalin's silence.

"Raja's derogatory language is unbecoming. Does Tamil culture permit this?" he asked.

When asked about actress Meena's potential entry into the BJP, he said, "Many are joining us. It shows that Stalin's regime is nearing its end."

Meanwhile, veteran BJP leader H Raja lambasted the DMK, comparing the present political climate to the Emergency period, and accused the ruling party of fostering a drug menace.

"Tamil Nadu has turned into a drug haven. To save the State, this corrupt force must be cast away," he said.