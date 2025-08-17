BJP-AIADMK alliance intact, many DMK faces to join BJP soon, claims Union Minister L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan on Sunday asserted that the BJP-AIADMK alliance remained strong and would secure victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters at his camp office in Koyambedu here, Murugan claimed several DMK leaders were in touch with him and could shift to the BJP in the coming months. Responding to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s criticism of the alliance, he said AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s state-wide “Makkalai Kaappom, Tamizhagathai Meetpom” yatra had generated significant support, with BJP cadres also participating.

On railway projects, Murugan said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had sanctioned 38 new train stoppages across Tamil Nadu from August 18, based on public requests during his district tours. He noted that the Railway Ministry had allocated Rs 6,626 crore for Tamil Nadu in the current fiscal, compared with Rs 879 crore during 2013-14 under UPA-II. He said 77 railway stations had been upgraded under the Amrit Bharat scheme, while new tracks spanning 2,587 km, including nine double-line projects, were under development at a cost of Rs 33,467 crore.

He added that the expansion of airports in Chennai, Tiruchi and Thoothukudi had been completed, while work at Coimbatore would begin following the state government’s land handover. Construction of the Parandur greenfield airport was also progressing.

Murugan dismissed allegations of Tamil being sidelined in central competitive examinations, stating that the language had been included in UPSC, CRPF and railway recruitment tests. He also announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would address the BJP’s booth committee zonal conference in Tirunelveli on August 22.

On recent Enforcement Directorate raids at premises linked to DMK Minister I Periyasamy, Murugan said the ED functioned independently based on available inputs. He made a similar remark regarding the Election Commission of India, calling it a constitutional authority.

On Governor R N Ravi’s remarks on school education, Murugan said the state must address infrastructure gaps in government schools rather than focus on renaming them.

Slamming the VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, for his remarks regarding conservancy workers, Murugan said the state government should make their jobs permanent and consider their educational qualifications while providing other postings. He accused Thirumavalavan of failing to raise issues concerning Dalits during the DMK regime and alleged that his focus remained on securing seats within the alliance rather than addressing community concerns.