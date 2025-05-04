BJP-AIADMK alliance built on common vision; DMK ministers facing jail: Tamilisai to Stalin

CHENNAI: Countering Chief Minister MK Stalin's criticism of the renewed BJP-AIADMK alliance, BJP senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that the alliance is neither coerced nor opportunistic, but founded on mutual respect and a common vision for Tamil Nadu's future.

Speaking to reporters at Kamalalayam, the BJP state headquarters, Tamilisai dismissed Stalin's allegations that the BJP had pressured the AIADMK into a tie-up.

"It is not we who are under pressure—it is the DMK. Congress dissolved your government, jailed you during the Emergency, and betrayed Sri Lankan Tamils. Why did you ally with them then? Our alliance is voluntary, not a political compulsion," she asserted.

Taking a swipe at the ruling dispensation, she said, "DMK ministers are gripped by anxiety—uncertain whether they will campaign, face inquiries, or end up in jail. Yet, they speak of pressure in our alliance?"

On the political foray of TVK president Vijay, she remarked, "Like the BJP, Vijay is also vocally anti-DMK. His seriousness in this stance will only strengthen the opposition."

Tamilisai lauded NEET aspirants, subtly hitting out at the DMK's inability to fulfil its promise to abolish the exam.

"This is the fifth NEET under the DMK rule. Students are focusing on the future, while the government indulges in self-congratulatory statements," she said.

She further criticised the State's education policy, calling the dropout approach "misleading and detrimental," and urged against politicising academics.

Tamilisai further announced that the BJP will stage a statewide protest against the Pahalgam terror attack on Monday, May 5.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran will lead the protest in Chennai, while former president K Annamalai will head the demonstration in Coimbatore.