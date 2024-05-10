Bizman performs consecration of temple built for wife in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: A businessman from Ariyalur build a temple in memory of his late wife and conducted the consecration on Thursday. Gopalakrishnan (45), a resident of Devamangalam near Jayankondam in Ariyalur, has been running a textile firm in Tirupur.

He got married to Karpagavalli in 2009 and has a five-year-old son. Karpagavalli fell ill in due course of time and Gopalakrishnan took utmost care of her. However, her kidneys failed and she succumbed in 2023.

Ever since her death, Gopalakrishnan was telling people that his wife had become a god, so he wanted to construct a temple for her. He chose the spot where the body of Karpagavalli was buried and built a temple in her name at an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh and placed her portrait below the idol of a deity.

On Thursday, Gopalakrishnan conducted the consecration of the temple and worshipped Karpagavalli along with family members. He also gave Annadhanam on consecration of the temple which has been venerated as ‘Naveena Taj Mahal’ by the locals.