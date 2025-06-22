Birthday message turns political: Tamilisai invites Vijay to fight ‘evil forces’

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday extended warm birthday greetings to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay, while also urging him to stand against “evil forces” and support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

In a uniquely styled message filled with references to Vijay’s film titles, Tamilisai said, “I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the ‘Tamizhan-Jananayakan’ brother Vijay who began with ‘Nalaya Theerpu,’ won hearts as the ‘Azhagiya Tamil Magan,’ embodied sisterly affection in ‘Thirupachchi,’ a mother’s love in ‘Sivakasi,’ took up ‘Thuppakki’ to fight terrorism, stood for patriotism, and boldly opposed ‘Varisu’ politics. He swam through adversity like a ‘Sura’ and emerged triumphant as a ‘Ghilli.’”

Invoking the theme of righteousness, she added, “I wish you to stand by good and fight against evil forces in the path of the ‘Pudhiya Geethai’.”

Meanwhile, the TVK strongly condemned an alleged attack on its cadres during a birthday celebration event in Kattusellur near Ulundurpet.

In a statement, the party alleged that DMK’s local chairman Rajavelu and his son Prabhakaran opposed the celebration and led a group that tore down banners and assaulted TVK members. The party demanded stringent action against the perpetrators, criticising both the state government and police for their “silence and negligence.”

Across Tamil Nadu, TVK cadres marked Vijay’s 51st birthday with welfare initiatives.

In Chennai’s Ambattur, party general secretary N Anand distributed assistance including a three-wheeler for a differently-abled person, sewing machines, cookers, groceries, computers, and laundry boxes to benefit the underprivileged.