Birthday boy, friend killed after lorry rams into bike in Oragadam

    The deceased were identified as Abdul Ajees (20) of BKS Street and his friend Mohanasundaram (19) of Thenambakkam

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Oct 2025 10:56 PM IST
    CHENNAI: A youth celebrating his birthday and his friend were killed in an accident after a lorry rammed into their bike near Oragadam on Thursday evening.

    The deceased were identified as Abdul Ajees (20) of BKS Street and his friend Mohanasundaram (19) of Thenambakkam. Hailing from Kancheepuram, both were students of a private college in Kattankulathur, Chengalpattu.

    Police said the duo used to commute to college by suburban train every day. On Thursday, as it was Ajees’s birthday; they celebrated with friends in Kancheepuram and travelled to college on a bike.

    After college hours, the young men were riding on the Vandalur-Walajabad Road returning to Kancheepuram. Near Oragadam flyover, they tried to overtake a lorry, which made a sharp turn that proved to be fatal. It rammed onto the bike killing them both on the spot.

    Upon information, the Oragadam police visited the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem to Sriperumbudur GH. The police arrested the driver, and further investigation is on.

