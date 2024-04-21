Bird flu outbreak: Vigil stepped up along Tamil Nadu-Kerala border

CHENNAI: Due to the outbreak of bird flu in Kerala, Animal Husbandry department has increased its vigil along the Tamil Nadu- Kerala border especially in Coimbatore to prevent spreading of the disease in Tamil Nadu.

Accordingly, the department has increased vigil on 12 checkpoints including Anaikatti, Gopalapuram and Wayalar.

The team is engaged in 24-hour monitoring process and the goods vehicles and other vehicles are allowed only after thorough checking and spraying disinfectant.