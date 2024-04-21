Begin typing your search...

Bird flu outbreak: Vigil stepped up along Tamil Nadu-Kerala border

Accordingly, the department has increased vigil on 12 checkpoints including Anaikatti, Gopalapuram and Wayalar.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 April 2024 7:02 AM GMT
Vigil stepped up along Tamil Nadu-Kerala border due to the outbreak of Bird flu in Kerala (File) 

CHENNAI: Due to the outbreak of bird flu in Kerala, Animal Husbandry department has increased its vigil along the Tamil Nadu- Kerala border especially in Coimbatore to prevent spreading of the disease in Tamil Nadu.

The team is engaged in 24-hour monitoring process and the goods vehicles and other vehicles are allowed only after thorough checking and spraying disinfectant.

Online Desk

