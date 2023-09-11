Begin typing your search...

Bike lifter arrested in T’kudi

K Madasamy, a resident of North Street, Pasuvanthanai, found his bike missing on Thursday.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Sep 2023 2:17 AM GMT
Bike lifter arrested in T’kudi
X

Representative image (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MADURAI: Forty-year-old Mahesh Kumar of Manthithopu, Kovilpatti was arrested on charges of lifting a motorcycle.

K Madasamy, a resident of North Street, Pasuvanthanai, found his bike missing on Thursday.

Pasuvanthanai Police after investigating, nabbed Mahesh Kumar and recovered the stolen vehicle.

There were already eleven cases including a murder attempt charge booked by the Kovilpatti West Police against Mahesh Kumar and four more criminal cases by the Kovilpatti East.

KovilpattiTheftbike liftingmurder attemptcriminal caseInvestigationManthithopuArrested
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X