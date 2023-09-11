Bike lifter arrested in T’kudi

MADURAI: Forty-year-old Mahesh Kumar of Manthithopu, Kovilpatti was arrested on charges of lifting a motorcycle.

K Madasamy, a resident of North Street, Pasuvanthanai, found his bike missing on Thursday.

Pasuvanthanai Police after investigating, nabbed Mahesh Kumar and recovered the stolen vehicle.

There were already eleven cases including a murder attempt charge booked by the Kovilpatti West Police against Mahesh Kumar and four more criminal cases by the Kovilpatti East.