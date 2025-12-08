Bihar done, TN’s turn next, Shah tells DMK prez

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the NDA will score a big victory in the upcoming elections to Tamil Nadu with the support of the people who have rejected the Congress and its allies in every corner of the country.

“From this stage today, I want to tell Mamata Banerjee and Stalinji (chief ministers of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, respectively) to be prepared. After Bihar, it’s the NDA’s turn in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu”, Shah said, addressing a programme here.

Shah said the BJP and its alliance partners have continued their winning streak by recording a two-thirds majority in the recent assembly elections in Bihar, and will record a big victory in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, where elections are due next year. “Let the results come, they (TMC and DMK) will be wiped out in Bengal and Tamil Nadu,” Shah added.

“From the 2014 Lok Sabha election till 2025...this has been a time of continuous victories for the BJP. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, our leader Narendra Bhai became the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time and set a record after many decades”, Shah said, adding that the Congress has been wiped out in Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, and finally in Bihar.