'Bigoted politicians spewing rage, attacking DMK': CM Stalin's dig at BJP govt

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday took a dig at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over their repeated attacks on the ruling DMK. Claiming the DMK was all for social justice and religious harmony, DMK president Stalin said, "The bigoted politicians, who are against social justice, state' rights, marginalized and the citizens of India spew rage and attack the DMK wherever they address in India."

In a letter to his party men, he said, "They spread rumours about DMK. Their voices reveal they are trembling with the fear of failure. They can be seen lamenting the realization that a new India is about to emerge through the DMK-led coalition."

Also Read: 'Modi's praise for Tamil culture nothing but lip service': AIADMK slams PM's remarks in Odisha

Meanwhile, CM Stalin directed party functionaries to conduct events related to people's welfare on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Kalaignar M Karunanidhi on June 3, adding that they should garland the portrait of Kalaignar, distribute sweets and provide welfare assistance to the people.

Exuding hope, he also said that he would dedicate the victory of the INDIA opposition alliance in the Lok Sabha polls to DMK patriarch Karunanidhi.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin criticises PM Modi's comments on free bus service reducing metro usage

The DMK chief also informed that the party has added one crore new members, taking the total membership count to over two crores.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu contractors controlling Odisha government, says Smriti Irani



