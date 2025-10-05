Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 kicks off: From VJ Paaru to Vikkals Vikram, check out full list of contestants

CHENNAI: The grand launch of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 began on Sunday (Oct 5) with much fanfare, promising an entertaining new edition of the popular reality show. Actor Vijay Sethupathi has returned as the host for the second consecutive year, introducing a fresh batch of contestants from diverse backgrounds.

This season’s line-up includes:

1. Dr Diwakar, popularly known as Watermelon Star: A social media influencer who shot to fame with his quirky online persona













2. Aurora Sinclair: A model, content creator and aspiring actress









3. FJ alias Adisayam: Tamil actor known for his role in Suzhal: The Vortex









4. VJ Parvathy (VJ Paaru): A television anchor and content creator









6. Kani Thiru: The Cooku with Comali winner and actor seen in Parachute









7. Tushaar Jayaprakash: Popular social media influencer









8. Pravin Gandhi: Tamil film director of Ratchagan fame









9. Kongu Manjunathan: An orator and entrepreneur









10. Sabarinathan: TV actor of Velaikkaran fame, founding member of YouTube channel Blacksheep









11. Kalaiyarasan: Instagram influencer who follows the lifestyle of an aghori









12. Kamarudin: TV actor of Mahanadhi fame









13. Vikkals Vikram: Popular stand-up comedian

















14. Nandhini R (VJ Nandhini): Yoga teacher, model, VJ









15. Apsara CJ: Trans model and actor









16. Subiksha Kumar: Fisherwoman, seafood entrepreneur, sea vlogger









17. Praveen Raj Devasagayam: TV actor of Eeramana Rojave fame









18. Viyana: Model and actor









19. Gana Vinoth: Singer and lyricist; has sung Kagitha Kappal









20. Ramya Joo: Stage dancer and influencer









21. Aadhirai Soundarajan: Actor of Bigil fame









22. Vyishali Kemkar (Kemy): Model, actor of Cooku With Comali fame, former Indian basketball player









This is the confirmed list of participants who have entered the show.

The reality show is now streaming on JioHotstar.