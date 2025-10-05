Begin typing your search...

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 kicks off: From VJ Paaru to Vikkals Vikram, check out full list of contestants

    Kani Thiru, Tushaar Jayaprakash, and Pravin Gandhi are among the 22 who have entered the reality show.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Oct 2025 8:29 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-10-05 20:13:52  )
    From top (L-R): VJ Paaru, Vikkals Vikram, Kani Thiru, Tushaar, Auror Sinclair, Apsara CJ, VJ Nandhini, Gana Vinoth, Sabarinathan

    CHENNAI: The grand launch of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 began on Sunday (Oct 5) with much fanfare, promising an entertaining new edition of the popular reality show. Actor Vijay Sethupathi has returned as the host for the second consecutive year, introducing a fresh batch of contestants from diverse backgrounds.

    This season’s line-up includes:

    1. Dr Diwakar, popularly known as Watermelon Star: A social media influencer who shot to fame with his quirky online persona




    2. Aurora Sinclair: A model, content creator and aspiring actress



    3. FJ alias Adisayam: Tamil actor known for his role in Suzhal: The Vortex



    4. VJ Parvathy (VJ Paaru): A television anchor and content creator



    6. Kani Thiru: The Cooku with Comali winner and actor seen in Parachute



    7. Tushaar Jayaprakash: Popular social media influencer



    8. Pravin Gandhi: Tamil film director of Ratchagan fame



    9. Kongu Manjunathan: An orator and entrepreneur



    10. Sabarinathan: TV actor of Velaikkaran fame, founding member of YouTube channel Blacksheep



    11. Kalaiyarasan: Instagram influencer who follows the lifestyle of an aghori



    12. Kamarudin: TV actor of Mahanadhi fame



    13. Vikkals Vikram: Popular stand-up comedian





    14. Nandhini R (VJ Nandhini): Yoga teacher, model, VJ



    15. Apsara CJ: Trans model and actor



    16. Subiksha Kumar: Fisherwoman, seafood entrepreneur, sea vlogger



    17. Praveen Raj Devasagayam: TV actor of Eeramana Rojave fame



    18. Viyana: Model and actor



    19. Gana Vinoth: Singer and lyricist; has sung Kagitha Kappal



    20. Ramya Joo: Stage dancer and influencer



    21. Aadhirai Soundarajan: Actor of Bigil fame



    22. Vyishali Kemkar (Kemy): Model, actor of Cooku With Comali fame, former Indian basketball player



    This is the confirmed list of participants who have entered the show.

    The reality show is now streaming on JioHotstar.

