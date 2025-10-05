Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 kicks off: From VJ Paaru to Vikkals Vikram, check out full list of contestants
Kani Thiru, Tushaar Jayaprakash, and Pravin Gandhi are among the 22 who have entered the reality show.
CHENNAI: The grand launch of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 began on Sunday (Oct 5) with much fanfare, promising an entertaining new edition of the popular reality show. Actor Vijay Sethupathi has returned as the host for the second consecutive year, introducing a fresh batch of contestants from diverse backgrounds.
This season’s line-up includes:
1. Dr Diwakar, popularly known as Watermelon Star: A social media influencer who shot to fame with his quirky online persona
2. Aurora Sinclair: A model, content creator and aspiring actress
3. FJ alias Adisayam: Tamil actor known for his role in Suzhal: The Vortex
4. VJ Parvathy (VJ Paaru): A television anchor and content creator
6. Kani Thiru: The Cooku with Comali winner and actor seen in Parachute
7. Tushaar Jayaprakash: Popular social media influencer
8. Pravin Gandhi: Tamil film director of Ratchagan fame
9. Kongu Manjunathan: An orator and entrepreneur
10. Sabarinathan: TV actor of Velaikkaran fame, founding member of YouTube channel Blacksheep
11. Kalaiyarasan: Instagram influencer who follows the lifestyle of an aghori
12. Kamarudin: TV actor of Mahanadhi fame
13. Vikkals Vikram: Popular stand-up comedian
14. Nandhini R (VJ Nandhini): Yoga teacher, model, VJ
15. Apsara CJ: Trans model and actor
16. Subiksha Kumar: Fisherwoman, seafood entrepreneur, sea vlogger
17. Praveen Raj Devasagayam: TV actor of Eeramana Rojave fame
18. Viyana: Model and actor
19. Gana Vinoth: Singer and lyricist; has sung Kagitha Kappal
20. Ramya Joo: Stage dancer and influencer
21. Aadhirai Soundarajan: Actor of Bigil fame
22. Vyishali Kemkar (Kemy): Model, actor of Cooku With Comali fame, former Indian basketball player
This is the confirmed list of participants who have entered the show.
The reality show is now streaming on JioHotstar.