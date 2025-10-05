Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 kicks off with Vijay Sethupathi as host; contestants revealed

CHENNAI: The grand launch of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 began on Sunday (Oct 5) with much fanfare, promising an entertaining new edition of the popular reality show. Actor Vijay Sethupathi has returned as the host for the second consecutive year, introducing a fresh batch of contestants from diverse backgrounds.

This season’s line-up includes:

1. Dr Diwakar, popularly known as Watermelon Star: A social media influencer who shot to fame with his quirky online persona

2. Aurora Sinclair: A model, content creator and aspiring actress

3. FJ alias Adisayam: Tamil actor known for his role in Suzhal: The Vortex

4. VJ Parvathy (VJ Paaru): A television anchor and content creator

6. Kani Thiru: The Cooku with Comali winner and actor seen in Parachute

7. Tushaar: Popular social media influencer

8. Praveen Gandhi: Tamil film director of Ratchagan fame

9. Vinoth Babu: Television actor and reality-show winner

10. Kongu Manjunathan: An orator and entrepreneur

11. Sabari Nathan: TV actor of Velaikkaran fame, founding member of YouTube channel Blacksheep

These are the confirmed list of participants who have entered the show.

(Further names are awaited)