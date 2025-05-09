Big fish at dist-levels in TVK’s net, over 2,000 to join party soon: Insiders

CHENNAI: In what appears to be a significant show of growing political strength, more than 2,000 individuals, including several prominent leaders and grassroots-level functionaries from various political parties, are going to be inducted into Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political outfit founded by actor-turned-politician Vijay, going by the information shared by party leaders.

According to those privy to the development, discussions are currently underway with a wide spectrum of political personalities—ranging from local-level office bearers to key district leaders—who have expressed their willingness to formally join TVK.

The induction is expected to take place at a grand event, which will be presided over by TVK president and founder, actor Vijay.

"A large-scale joining event is being meticulously planned. These individuals, hailing from diverse political backgrounds, will be officially welcomed into the party in the presence of our leader. The date and venue of the ceremony will be announced shortly," said a senior TVK functionary.

Meanwhile, Vijay is preparing to launch his first political tour in June or July, which will mark the beginning of his statewide campaign.

The tour will focus on connecting with the public, outlining the party's vision, and laying the groundwork for TVK's electoral debut.