Bid to smuggle 49 buffaloes, oxen thwarted

CHENNAI: An attempt to “illegally transport” 49 buffaloes and oxen out of the state was foiled on Saturday by the police, with the help of an animal activist.

The animals were found packed tightly together and were in severe distress. All of them were rescued and are currently receiving treatment at a shelter, police added.

“It was heartbreaking to see 49 buffaloes and oxen crammed with no space to move—many were injured, dehydrated, and in severe distress. Green chillies had been stuffed into their eyes to force them to stand for hours—a cruel, illegal tactic that is still in use,” claimed Sai Vignesh, animal activist-founder of Almighty Animal Care Trust, Tiruvallur.

A phone call from Vignesh, who noticed the transportation of cattle near Singaperumal Koil, led to the rescue operation.

The truck driver reportedly attempted to speed away. Following a chase from the Paranur Toll Gate that lasted over an hour, the vehicle was finally intercepted on the GST Road.

The rescued animals are now undergoing treatment.