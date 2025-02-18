Bid to smuggle 185 tonnes of urea foiled in Erode

COIMBATORE: The sleuths of Civil Supplies CID seized over 185 tonnes of urea in Erode, which had been hoarded by smugglers to be sold on the black market.

It is to be noted that urea was given by the Centre to be supplied among farmers at a subsidized rate through the public distribution system. Following a search in Chithode, the officials seized around 93.220 tonnes of urea and two lorries.

Police arrested Ahmed Ali from the Bhavani area in Erode and inquiries led to the seizure of another 91.800 tonnes of urea and three lorries.