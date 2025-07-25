Bid to erase voters in Bihar to favour BJP can be repeated in other states too, warns CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Joining the chorus against the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll, undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Bihar, Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Friday said that it was being 'misused' to quietly erase voters from disadvantaged sections and tilt the balance in favour of the BJP.

Stalin reminded the Constitution-believing citizens that it was not just about one state, this is about the very foundation of our Republic. He warned that Tamil Nadu will raise its voice with full force and fight the injustice with every democratic weapon at its disposal.

Taking to microblogging site 'X' to register his opposition against the exercise undertaken by the ECI, amid strong resistance from the Opposition, Stalin said, "The Special Intensive Revision (#SIR) is being misused to quietly erase voters from disadvantaged and dissenting communities, tilting the balance in favour of the BJP. This is not about reform. It is about engineering outcomes.

"What happened in Bihar says it all: The Delhi regime knows the same electorate that once voted for it will now vote it out. That is why it is trying to stop them from voting altogether. If you cannot defeat us, you seek to delete us," Stalin alleged.

"Don't play with fire. Any threat to our democracy will be met with firm resistance. Tamil Nadu will raise its voice with full force. We will fight this injustice with every democratic weapon at our disposal," Stalin said.

"Democracy belongs to the people. It will not be stolen," affirmed Stalin, who has unleashed his MPs to raise the issue vociferously in the ongoing Parliament session.