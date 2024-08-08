Bharathidasan univ prof selected for Rashtriya Vigyan award

TIRUCHY: Bharathidasan University professor has been selected for the ‘Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar – Vigyan Shri’ award in Physics for the year 2024 by the Government of India.

The honour will be conferred by the President of India in a function to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 23. According to an official communication from the university, M Lakshmanan, Professor of Eminence & DST-SERB

Distinguished Fellow, Department of Nonlinear Dynamics, School of Physics of Bharathidasan University, Tiruchy is an internationally well-acknowledged eminent teacher, expert and researcher in the area of Nonlinear Dynamics.

He has been with the Bharathidasan University since 1978 (when it was the PG Extension Centre of the University of Madras) to this day. He had been the Professor and Head of the Department of Physics from 1992 to 2006, when he shaped the Department of Physics to attain a remarkable status as part of the Bharathidasan University.

Lakshmanan has brought many laurels to Bharathidasan University, and it is pertinent to note that he received the prestigious S S Bhatnagar Prize in Physics in 1989, the UGC Hari Om Trust - Meghnad Saha Award in Theoretical Sciences in 1990, Tamil Nadu Scientists Award (TANSA) in 1994, RD Birla Award for Excellence in Physics in 2014 by Indian Physics Association and Tamil Nadu Government’s prestigious Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award in 2021.

He has also received the National Science Chair Award from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB) in 2021.

Lakshmanan was one among the five professors who received the award which has been instituted to honour outstanding senior scientists who have superannuated and are eminent for their outstanding contributions, both nationally and internationally, in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and Medicine, to promote excellence in growth in Research and Development.