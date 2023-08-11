Bharat was made by rishis not kings: Guv Ravi in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Bharat was made by rishis and this reference is found in our ancient texts, said Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi while interacting with sadhus at Tiruvannamalai on Thursday.

“Bharat was created over thousands of years under the guiding principle that we are all a family and that is the core of Sanatana Dharma,” he said.

Earlier he said he felt blessed to be in the holy land of Tiruvannamalai as it was the land of lord Shiva and said he could feel the vibrations of the holiness of the place.

Regarding Sister Niveditha he said her recognition was long overdue as she, though being a foreigner, had worked for this land. It was she who inspired Subramania Bharati, he added.

Referring to concerns about the Girivalam path expressed by devotees he said devotees who performed the girivalam did not think of harm to even plants and hence the existence of non-veg eateries on the path was not correct.

Earlier, he was received by Collector B Murugesh.